Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Colourful plants for your summer garden - Gareth Carter

By
7 mins to read
Gerbera Garvinea Sunset Ann provides a spectacular display.

Gerbera Garvinea Sunset Ann provides a spectacular display.

It’s great to have the feeling of summer and the festive season upon us.

If you want some good summer colour in your garden, here are a couple of good options to look out for.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle