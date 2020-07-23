Collegiate centre Waqa Waqaicece caught by the WHS defence in their 1st XV clash at the WHS grounds on Wednesday.

Collegiate centre Waqa Waqaicece caught by the WHS defence in their 1st XV clash at the WHS grounds on Wednesday.

Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV continues to have clear supremacy in the traditional local fixture with Whanganui High School, after an 89-0 hammering at the WHS grounds on Wednesday.

The headline 1st XV match was part of the annual sports exchange, with Collegiate winning the rugby, hockey and junior netball fixtures, while WHS claimed the football and senior netball games.

Collegiate were able to secure multiple attacking scrums in front of the WHS posts and put the ball through the hands to score.

Collegiate halfback Adam Lennox runs under the posts to score one of his team's 15 tries.

Fullback Luke Myers scored three of Collegiate's first four tries, completing his personal quartet in the second half. Impactful No 8 Josefa Namosimalua backed up superbly to also get four tries - the last two coming off brilliant offloads in the tackle which he collected basketball-style.

Outgunned, WHS at least played the full 70 minutes this year and avoided the 2019 scoreline of 96-0, with flanker Andre Awatea and reserve Tawana McGrath producing a couple of try-saving tackles.

In the under-15 game, Collegiate edged home 22-20, with second-five Monty Sherriff scoring all four tries and adding one conversion.

Collegiate 89 (Luke Myers 4, Josefa Namosimalua 4, Koby Lee 2, Waqa Waqaicece, Adam Lennox, Adam Beard, Thomas Pease, Logan Blackburn tries; Harry Godfrey 7 con) bt Whanganui High 0. HT: 49-0.