Cooks Gardens will host the North Island Colgate Games this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 1000 young athletes are preparing to run, jump and throw their way to glory at the North Island Colgate Games in Whanganui this weekend.

Families will descend on the historic Cooks Gardens – the same venue where New Zealand running icon Sir Peter Snell set the world mile record in 1962 - to take part in the largest athletics event for children aged between seven and 14 years old.

Palmerston North was originally named as the venue for the Games, but a music event was later confirmed for the same weekend.

On a rise from last year, 85 clubs will participate in the event, with the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club providing the largest contingent with 52 entrants.

Colgate general manager John Garside said the Games, now in its 45th year, had encouraged generations of young New Zealanders to give athletics a go.

“The Colgate Games gives these young athletes the opportunity to gain valuable experience and lifelong memories, no matter where they finish in their chosen event.”

Athletics New Zealand chief executive Pete Pfitzinger said he was looking forward to the latest edition of the North Island Colgate Games taking place at the historic Cooks Gardens.

“The Colgate Games are a highlight of the summer calendar, and I’m very confident Whanganui will provide an ideal venue for the participating children and their families to enjoy a great experience,” he said.