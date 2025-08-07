Cold, wind and rain are coming to Whanganui, while snow is forecast for the Desert Rd. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect showers, strong winds and cold temperatures this weekend as weather systems change overnight from Friday to Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said a frontal rain-band was moving over the North Island on Friday morning, bringing a short period of heavy rain.

“Once that rain band passes over Whanganui this afternoon, it’s replaced by a colder southwesterly flow with some showers,” she said.

“The showers do just stream through the southerly flow as they make it through the Cook Strait and make a beeline for Whanganui.”

The showers are forecast to be the most intense and frequent during Friday night and Saturday morning.