Grace Train (left) and Emily Murrin of KidsCan, with Whanganui ASB team members Angela Church, Sam Scott and Raymund Dayao, celebrate new rain jackets with students Presley Toleafoa, Inoke Rasabale and Rishi Thomas at St Marcellin School. Photo / Brendan Lodge

Pupils at St Marcellin School in Whanganui are ready for the cold and wet months ahead, thanks to new rain jackets and beanies supplied by ASB and KidsCan.

Whanganui ASB branch manager Angela Church, with personal banking specialist Raymund Dayao and customer specialist Sam Scott, took time out to visit the school for the presentation of new weatherproof jackets sponsored by ASB through KidsCan.

KidsCan partnerships specialist Grace Train and programme co-ordinator Emily Murrin presented a jacket to each student and said there were also waterproof winter shoes on the way for all the students.

St Marcellin principal Belinda Backwell said the school’s former acting principal Kieran Udy had made the application to KidsCan some time ago.

“He knew there was a waiting list, so he did all the paperwork while he was here and now you have your new jackets,” she said.

“Mr Udy will be very happy to know that.”

Train and Murrin announced an extra surprise of Lego sets for everyone as well as additional ones for the school, and the ASB team sweetened the deal more by supplying warm, black beanie hats to every pupil.

Mark Graham, head of community and sponsorship at ASB, said no child should have to go to school cold.

“As a large New Zealand organisation, we have a significant role to play in the community, and we see our support of KidsCan as a hugely important part of that.

“New Zealand shouldn’t be a country where any child is going to school cold or hungry, and we’re incredibly proud to be a KidsCan partner and to be helping them to make a difference,” he said.

St Marcellin School pupils and staff celebrate new rain jackets and beanies with visitors from ASB and KidsCan. Photo / Brendan Lodge

KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman said families were finding it harder to keep growing children warm during the colder months and sponsorship was essential for KidsCan to support as many children as it could.

“A warm jacket has become a luxury for some children as families grapple with the rising cost of living,” Chapman said.

“KidsCan provides around 70,000 jackets a year, so children arrive at school warm, dry and able to focus on learning. We’re grateful to ASB for all they’re doing to support this programme - we need to do all we can to support vulnerable families through these tough times.”

Backwell, who recently returned to her Whanganui hometown after living in the South African capital Cape Town, said she was working with the school board and staff to boost the school, which currently has a roll of around 40.

“I’m a past pupil of this school, so I’m very happy to be home and be in this role,” she said.

St Marcellin is an integrated special character Catholic full primary school in Tawhero catering for Years 1 to 8.