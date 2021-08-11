Coast FM breakfast team to broadcast from Whanganui on Friday

Jase, Toni and Sam from Coast Breakfast will be broadcasting from Whanganui on Friday. Photo / NZME

One of New Zealand's most popular morning radio shows is set to broadcast from Whanganui to promote the best of the city to the rest of the country.

The Coast Breakfast team of Toni Street, Jase Reeves and Sam Wallace will spend Thursday seeing what Whanganui has to offer, before broadcasting their show live to the nation from the Rutland Arms Inn on Friday.

The trio are being hosted by Whanganui & Partners and NZME Whanganui in a joint campaign to promote tourism in the region.

Gené Toyne, NZME Whanganui's commercial team leader, said the visit had been in the works for months, and the company was excited to see it finally take shape.

"Toni, Jase and Sam are big names in radio, and we're really excited to have them here," Toyne said.

"To be able to bring them here to showcase the best our region has to offer on the national stage is a great opportunity."

Paul Chaplow, Whanganui & Partners' strategic lead visitor industries, said the visit presented a positive opportunity for the region.

"We're excited to be hosting the Coast FM radio team in Whanganui. The Coast FM listenership fits with one of our target markets and the Whanganui-hosted radio show represents an opportunity to promote our place and highlight Whanganui through some high-profile media personalities," Chaplow said.

Coast is one of NZME's eight radio brands, and broadcasts to 22 towns and cities across New Zealand, playing a mix of music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.