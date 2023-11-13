Shane Wilson cuts an overhanging vine on the Waitahinga Trails while other Wanganui Tramping Club members look on.

Volunteers have been busy spring cleaning tracks close to Whanganui in time for the prime summer tramping season. Last week 12 members of the Wanganui Tramping Club walked the Waitahinga Trails with loppers, clippers and even a light chainsaw. The result is that the tracks through to the dam are clear.

Waitahinga, in Rangitatau East Rd, is the Whanganui District Council’s largest exotic and native reserve and is less than an hour from Whanganui. Birdlife includes whitehead, tūi, bellbird, grey warbler, fantail, titipounamu/rifleman, shining cuckoo and long-tail cuckoo.

A decade ago the club, in honour of two past members, planned, cut and signposted tracks, some short and others more fitness oriented, to create a space close to Whanganui for the health and wellbeing of walkers, dogs on leads and runners. The area is closed on Tuesdays for pest control and the months of July and August.

Trampers keen to tackle the 42km Matemateāonga Track will be pleased to hear that volunteers also spent 10 days clearing 26km of the track from Humphries Clearing to Puketotara Hut. This part of the track was overgrown, but is now in excellent condition.