Bruce Jellyman conducting Brass Whanganui.

Brass Whanganui is set to enchant its audience with its upcoming concert Cinematic Brass. Music from iconic movies provides an extravaganza that promises to take the audience on a journey through the soundtracks of our lives.

From the soaring melodies of Star Wars to the sombre and haunting tune from Schindler’s List, the band will showcase a diverse range of cinematic compositions.

Led by talented musical director Bruce Jellyman, along with the superb commentary of Jonathon Greenwell, the band is renowned for its musical and passionate performances bringing these pieces together with their rich, full-bodied sounds.

Whether you are a film buff, a music lover, a brass bandie or just looking for a high-quality afternoon of entertainment, Cinematic Brass looks certain to delight. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Brass Whanganui in action as they pay tribute to some of the most memorable music in cinematic history.

Jellyman has conducted Brass Whanganui since 2003, having previously conducted the Whanganui Garrison Band and been a player for many years in the Tenderkist Wanganui City Silver Band under conductor Kevin Jarrett.

The first brass band in Whanganui was formed in 1882, with a continuous presence of bands since then. Brass Whanganui is an amalgamation of the original Whanganui Garrison Band and Whanganui City Band in 2001.

Today, there are 35 members in the Senior Band, 25 in the Concert Band, eight in the Junior Band plus some beginners.

“We could do with more beginners, kids over 8 years old and adults,” said Jellyman. “We’re a very young A-grade band with 10 under-20-year-olds, which is unusual.

“We perform outside of Whanganui in competitions, with the nationals in Manukau in July and Wellington regional competitions in September. We have combined concerts with New Plymouth and Palmerston North bands.

“When you’re performing at a high level, which we are, you’ve got to be really on it all the time. With this band we’re having a really good time, we enjoy what we’re doing, it’s great fun. It hinges around being really good at playing music.”

■ The concert is on Sunday, April 14, at 2pm in the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, off Grey St. Tickets can be bought online (via Facebook or the band’s website, brasswhanganui.co.nz, and follow the links) or through door sales from 1.30pm. Adults $35, seniors $30, students and children $20.