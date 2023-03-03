Chronicle Q&A: Paul Rayner discusses the Topp Twins and his pottery collecting obsession

Whanganui artist Paul Rayner. Photo / Supplied

Artist Paul Rayner answers 10 questions from reporter Eva de Jong. Rayner’s Ken & Ken and other ceramic works will be on show at the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt until Sunday, August 13 as key pieces in the Unhinged: Opening the Doors to the Dowse Collection exhibition.

What’s the best place you’ve ever travelled?

Probably the best but also the most challenging would have to be New York. And I’ve been there twice. I mean New York is just amazing for museums and art galleries, and general culture, jazz music, the whole thing, it’s just great.

What are your interests outside of art?

I love op-shopping. I’ve had some really amazing finds of New Zealand pottery, mainly in Whanganui actually. If you know what you’re looking for you can find it. Some of these pieces are 50-60 years old and I just recognised the pottery. To be honest, I don’t sell, I just buy, I’m a collector. So anything I buy, however expensive or however cheap just stays in my collection and I enjoy it. Someone came to my house one day recently, and said “oh gosh it’s just like being in a museum”.

If you weren’t an artist, what career might you have had?

I would have enjoyed being a Hansard reporter, I also would have liked to be a proofreader, or a picture framer, or a music programmer for Radio New Zealand.

I see you often collaborate with your brother on projects, what’s it like working with a family member?

We’re lucky that we just get on so well and it’s very stimulating because when you’re collaborating with someone else, particularly my brother, you tend to spark off each other and you get new ideas. Your work goes in different directions because someone else has equal input. So it’s good fun. You get some really interesting surprises along the way. We never get into arguments, the vision is shared equally.

Who is someone that inspires you in your creative practice?

I’m going to slightly dodge this question and say exhibition deadlines inspire me more than people. So that’s it, it’s not one person or one method, it’s just a date on a calendar that does it for me.

What’s the best way to wind down after a long day?

Well, this is rather tongue-in-cheek but I have to say I don’t have long days anymore, thank goodness. But whenever I do sort of knock off for the day, whatever it is I’m doing, I just generally relax from 5pm onwards. I listen to some music for a couple of hours and then I start cooking a meal, which I find very enjoyable. I sometimes cook a meal from scratch, it might take two or three hours in the kitchen, but I enjoy it. It’s my way of relaxing.

Is there something weird you do to inspire creativity? Do you have any studio rituals?

I work in bursts of activity and then I might have a break of up to four weeks in between. But I’ve long stopped worrying about these periods of inactivity, as I now know that some random idea or event will get me started again. So other people may work almost daily, but I work in cycles.

What do you think is Whanganui’s best-kept secret?

Whanganui’s best-kept secret I really shouldn’t divulge. However, a few personal open secrets around the place for me would be the Musician’s Club and City Furniture Exchange. I also love visiting Porridge Watson bar and Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, also the Whanganui Tennis Club.

Tell me about your work Ken & Ken?

I have three versions of these sorts of toby jugs of Ken & Ken. I’m lucky enough to have one at Te Papa and another at the Dallas Art Museum. Of all the Topp Twins characters they’re definitely my favourite. I love how one of the Kens, for example, has a crush on Camp Mother and describes her as gorgeous, and I thought that was a rather clever flip of gender fluidity. Ahead of their time really. I remember when I first went to Auckland in the late 1970s the Topp Twins were busking on Queen St and attracting huge crowds, they were just surrounded, we’re talking 30 to 50 people.

Do you have any advice for someone who wants to be an artist?

I think you can’t just be an artist, you have to become one. Don’t worry about the sales or recognition. If your work reflects your personal belief or philosophy you can’t go too wrong. Just enjoy it. Enjoy the journey.