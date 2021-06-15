Choir farewells conductor on a rousing note

Joanna Love conducts the Lyric Singers for the last time. The song was 'May the Road Rise to Meet You', a traditional Irish blessing. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Lyric Singers' mid-year concert was a poignant occasion as the 36-strong choir bid farewell to their long-time musical director, Joanna Love.

Joanna and her husband Pat McNamara arrived in Whanganui 2013 and Joanna took over the choir baton in 2015. Last Saturday's concert, entitled We Shall Overcome, was her final stint at the front.

Russian Roulette entertains the large crowd at the Lyric Singers concert. Photo / Paul Brooks

The concert, held at Trinity Methodist Church in Wicksteed St, was well attended and featured accomplished musicians as guest artists.

Russian Roulette comprises Bethany Crosse (violin), Melody Crosse (violin) and Emma Akkerman (piano). They played five pieces by Dmitri Shotakovich and the audience loved them.

Annie Hunt on cello, accompanied on piano by Lisa Boessenkool. Photo / Paul Brooks

Well known in musical and education circles is Annie Hunt, cellist extraordinaire, who played a selection of Irish folk tunes and Tarantella for Cello and Piano. She was accompanied by the choir's pianist, Lisa Boessenkool.

Vocal quintet The Latecomers, accompanied on piano by Marie Brooks. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Latecomers are a quintet from the Lyric Singers who entertained with a selection that included Jamaican Farewell as well Old McDonald's Farm in a four-song bracket. Marie Brooks accompanied on piano.

Joanna Love is presented with a gift by Clive Sullivan. Looking on is choir president Judy Stein. Photo / Paul Brooks

With conductor Joanna Love, accompanist Lisa Boessenkool and with Anderina McLean compering, the choir presented a programme as varied as it was entertaining.

From spirituals to sacred songs, contemporary numbers and songs well-suited to choral arrangements, the choir provided a solid send-off for Joanna and an afternoon of delight for its audience.

Their guests were first class and the concert was memorable for all the right reasons.