Argyle Trio - internationally acclaimed musicians Laurence Matheson (piano), Wilma Smith (violin), and Matthias Balzat (cello).

Chamber Music Whanganui’s 2023 concert series continues on Friday, September 8, at 7.30pm, with a return visit of the Argyle Trio – internationally acclaimed musicians Wilma Smith (violin), Matthias Balzat (cello) and Laurence Matheson (piano).

Performing a programme of much-loved piano trios by Beethoven, Smetana and Dvorak, the trio will take the stage at the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The artists need little introduction. Wilma Smith, former concertmaster of the NZSO and of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, continues to inspire a younger generation of performers with her Wilma and Friends concerts here in NZ and across the Tasman.

Young superstar cellist Matthias Balzat, currently studying in Germany, has been the winner of numerous competitions, including the National Concerto Competition, PACANZ National Awards, and the Gisborne International Competition.

One of Australia’s most exciting young musicians, Laurence Matheson is in demand across the country as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborative pianist. He studied at the Australian National Academy of Music with Timothy Young as one of their youngest-ever students and became a fellow of the academy in 2016 after winning the Directors’ Prize.

Laurence is regularly broadcast on ABC Classic and 3MBS FM and has appeared as a soloist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Victoria and the Australian Ballet, as well as in recitals at the Melbourne Recital Centre and Sydney Opera House.

Wilma has offered a personal note about the concert.

“Anyway, a little about the concert … my colleagues are both former child prodigies now in their mid-20s. I’ve been playing with each of them since they were teenagers and happily, they’re still willing to play with grandma.

“The cellist is Matthias Balzat, a Kiwi currently living in Dusseldorf, winner of everything in NZ and several international awards as well. Pianist Laurence Matheson, of Melbourne, has been similarly showered with accolades, not only as a pianist but as a chess player too (he was Australian under-10 and Victorian Junior Chess Champion before the piano took centrestage, so to speak).

“The Beethoven is an early masterpiece – hard to believe it’s Opus 1 – and a perfect springboard into the totally different world of Slavic romanticism. Dvorak’s famous Dumky trio features a passionately lamenting cello – dumky being the plural of dumka, an epic ballad or song of lament. Not that it’s all doom and gloom by any means, plenty of playful romping along with the passionate lamenting.

“Smetana was a generation older than Dvorak and his rhapsodic trio, dedicated to his eldest daughter who had just died aged 4 from scarlet fever, is a milestone of romanticism, forecasting the music that would soon come from Brahms, Dvorak and others.”

Tickets for this concert are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only, no Eftpos).

Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $25, students $5.

Chamber Music Whanganui once again thanks all its sponsors for the 2023 season, in particular Chris and Lesley Carter for their support of this coming concert.



