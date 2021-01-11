Ceramics award entries are open

Rick Rudd and Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Rick Rudd Foundation invites entries for the $12,000 Emerging Practitioner in Clay Award Entries are invited for the second award from those practitioners yet to achieve widespread recognition in ceramics within New Zealand.

The award is a triennial event and has been set up to encourage, foster and promote excellence by those emerging makers of studio ceramics in all forms, from tableware to sculpture and from traditional to the avant-garde.

Selection will be carried out in two stages.

The judges will select about 30 finalists from the entries submitted. These finalists will be invited to send ONE work which the entrant identifies as the work they wish to send for exhibition. Sets and multiple works are acceptable but large works or large installations will not be accepted due to space restrictions.

From the finalists the judges will select one award winner, who will receive $12,000. Finalists' work will be exhibited at Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics in Bates St.

Each entry should include the signed entry form, a Personal and Artist Biography, a General Artist's Statement and PRINTED images of up to 10 works (2 extra images of details may be included).

All images must also be sent on a non-returnable USB stick.

The images should be of good quality and works should be photographed against plain backgrounds. Printed images should be labelled on the reverse with the artist's name, and title, date of manufacture of the work and the dimensions in centimetres, height x width x depth.

The judges for the award are Rick Rudd, Andrea du Chatenier and John Parker.

Important Dates:

Entries close 4pm, Wednesday, June 30.

Finalists advised by Saturday, July 31.

Last day for exhibition works to arrive at Quartz 4pm, Wednesday, August 18.

Awards announced Monday, September 20.

Exhibition at Quartz from September 21, 2021 to April 3, 2022.