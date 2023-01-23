Phil (Progress Castlecliff, left), with volunteers Lucy, Jill, Nathaniel and Annette (with Blaze) in the Castlecliff Community Hub and Library. Photo / Paul Brooks

Phil (Progress Castlecliff, left), with volunteers Lucy, Jill, Nathaniel and Annette (with Blaze) in the Castlecliff Community Hub and Library. Photo / Paul Brooks

Today’s the day. After a full refurbishment and makeover, the Castlecliff Community Hub and Library opens for business.

The library opened in 2019, is run by volunteers and is managed by Progress Castlecliff, says co-ordinator Annette Scarfe.

“All of our books, training and equipment come from the main library in town, so people can utilise this as they would the main library: we can issue library cards, books can be taken out and returned ...”

At some stage soon they will install a slot in the door for after-hours returns.

They need volunteers, says Annette. At the moment there are 12 volunteers, including Annette. With the right number of volunteers they can offer opening hours from 10am to 4pm.

“We’re open five days a week, Monday and Tuesday we’re closed. Until we get about three new volunteers, everybody is shifting their hours to cover any extra.”

Annette covers any extra hours, at the moment.

Interested applicants can register through Volunteer Whanganui (phone 06 347 9430) or call into the library and have a chat.

The refurbishment has given the library new shelving and furniture, and it will operate as a community hub as well as a book borrowing service. One facility they want to offer is a course for people to learn how to use electronic devices — phones, laptops, etc — confidently and safely.

Annette would also like to look at providing a literacy service for those who need help with reading and writing.

The facility is cool and comfortable.

Castlecliff Community Hub and Library in Rangiora St.

They have plans for many things, including a space for children to use their artistic talents — drawing, etc — and they want to introduce storytime, but they need to hear from the community if that’s a good idea. Things like that have to be co-ordinated with the main library. Is it a good idea? Annette would like to hear from local parents and guardians about the viability of storytime.

Because the service does not operate as a library on Monday and Tuesday, Annette says it’s available for other groups to use. That could be a discussion group, or a book club, a scrabble club, or just a group meeting for companionship.

Anyone who wants to get in touch with Annette can communicate through the Castlecliff Library Facebook page, drop a note in through the door, or call in when it is open.

Annette says they are looking at featuring an author of the month, but for opening day they are having a display and books to borrow about Whanganui’s heritage.

“Next month it will be the royals,” she says.

The waiting list for Harry’s book Spare is already very long.

After that it will be a particular author but Annette would like to pay special attention to local published authors. That could lead to meet-the-author sessions.

On Sunday evenings there is a food truck market in Rangiora St from 4pm to 7pm, during which time the library is open.

She says they are keen to hear from local residents about what they would want from the library — any suggestions?

And if Castlecliff children would like their very own library card, just bring mum or dad with you down to the library and they can issue one.



