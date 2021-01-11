Carla Langmead: It's all about change

I'm no stranger to change, and as much as it makes me uncomfortable when a new experience comes along, I've come to accept that change is a natural part of life.

This did not come easily to me when I was younger, and any sort of change was met with much resistance and much kicking and screaming into a future that was going to happen without my complete control.

One of my biggest learnings is that we use as much energy resisting change as we do being unhappy with the things we don't like or want, so logically it makes sense to channel our energy into something new and creative, wouldn't you think?

If you've made a New Year's resolution then you too have put your hand up for something to change. However, if at the first sign of discomfort you've scuttled back to the familiar then you may miss the opportunity.

You won't know until you try it. A good question to always ask yourself is "what's the worst thing that can happen?" and if it's worse than what you are already experiencing then perhaps consider taking a smaller step.

One of the reasons people engage a coach is to bring in objectivity and to keep momentum towards what's been identified as wanted or needed.

Did you realise that we will naturally swing more to our negative thinking than our positive? And unless we are strong minded and aware enough to catch that then we could easily find ourselves back where we started and feeling like it's all just too impossible. It's NOT impossible, but it does take some strategies and some deliberate responses that won't come without discomfort.

What people might not realise is that our subconscious mind is in charge 95 per cent of the time and we literally live out our lives based on our internal programming (Dr Bruce Lipton - Biology of Belief), and the more entrenched the belief (positive or negative) the more intention and conscious response we need to give to what it is we are seeking if those thoughts and beliefs are having a negative impact on our life.

I have a particular interest in neuroscience, which is how I transformed past my own stuckness many years ago.

The discovery of neuroplasticity means that we no longer have to buy into the myth that our thinking is concrete and in fact we have far more potential that we have been led to believe.

The statistics around health determinants reflect that the biggest influence we have on our own health is not what others are doing to or for us, but our own behaviours!

The biggest influencer in our wellbeing is ourselves and the choices we make, so if we want a healthier life then we need to make different choices and do whatever it takes to make that happen that doesn't involve escaping reality with short term solutions.

If you're ready to create some healthier habits then Mindset Coaching could be your greatest investment. My coaching is affordable for most and could even be eligible for funding.

Contact me for a free first conversation to see if what I offer fits from one-off sessions, to professional supervision, workshops or a course of sessions. It could be one new conversation that becomes the trigger to set off a whole new lifestyle.

https://www.facebook.com/CC4Health

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com