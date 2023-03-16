A two-car crash in Brunswick resulted in one car bursting into flames. Photo / NZME

A car has burst into flames after a two-car crash in Brunswick, near Whanganui.

Police said they were alerted to the collision on Kauarapaoa Rd at 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Fire Emergency New Zealand said one of the cars involved in the crash caught on fire, but was burnt out by the time FENZ fire appliances got to the scene.

The car fire resulted in a small vegetation fire, which FENZ crew members extinguished.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 7.14pm and sent one ambulance in response.

One person was assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene, and was not taken to hospital.



