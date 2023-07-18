Truffle hunting dogs and their owners searched Kowhai Park in Whanganui for the prized fungus. Photo / K Hickson

Whanganui truffle farmer Konrad Hickson said he was delighted to welcome a dozen keen dogs and their enthusiastic owners to sniff out tasty treats at Kowhai Park.

“All the dogs did well and we had an interesting array of breeds,” said Hickson.

“There were labradors, fox terriers, spaniels, and a Belgian Malinois - a breed that has proven very good at truffle detection.”

Hickman, who is the director of Bianchetto NZ, had previously hosted truffle-hunting training sessions for dogs at Frank Kitts Park in Wellington and he is now producing the subterranean fungi at his truffiere (truffle farm) near Whanganui.

“Although Kowhai Park has several tree species known to produce truffles on their roots, we didn’t go digging for truffles.

“We planted one for the dogs to find.”

Dogs were introduced to the truffle scent and then took part in a practice run searching for a truffle concealed beneath an upturned flowerpot, before the search began in earnest.

A springer spaniel successfully sniffed out the truffle and won the delicious treat for his owner to take home.

Tuffles retail at over $100 for 30 grams in New Zealand but Hickson said they pack such a flavour punch that a tiny amount goes a long way.

“You can add a few tiny slivers to a vast range of dishes and the flavour is incredible,” he said.

“Truffles are excellent with cheese, pasta, and fish dishes and they can also enhance sweet flavours in desserts.”

Bianchetto NZ is one of a small but growing number of truffieres in New Zealand and Hickson said it takes time and patience to establish a farm.

Hickson and his family moved from the UK to New Zealand in the early 2000s and first grew the Italian Bianchetto white truffle in Canterbury 20 years ago, where they made the first commercial harvest of the variety in the southern hemisphere.

“We love living in the Whanganui district and we are harvesting for the first time this year,” he said.

The truffle harvesting season begins in June and runs through to September.

“Truffles are expensive but when compared to other gourmet foods they provide a lot of flavour in small amounts.

“A tiny sliver of truffle provides that umami [essence of deliciousness] on the palate.”

Winter is the season for harvesting truffles, Hickson said.