The Kai Iwi subdivision has three representatives on the Whanganui Rural Community Board. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three nominations have been received to fill a vacancy on the Whanganui Rural Community Board.

It came about following the resignation of Kai Iwi subdivision representative Sandra Faulkner, who had been a board member since 2017.

Brian Doughty, Quentin Handley and Robert (Bob) Walker are now in the running to take her place.

A byelection will be held by postal vote using the First Past the Post (FPP) electoral system.

Voting begins on Thursday, June 15, and closes at midday on Friday, July 7.

Residents within the Kai Iwi subdivision who are not listed on the final electoral roll for this byelection can enrol or amend their enrolment details on or before Thursday, July 6, by texting their name and address to 3676, by calling 0800 36 76 56, or by sending an email to enquiries@elections.govt.nz.

Enrolments and amendments can also be made online at www.vote.nz.

Ratepayers within the board’s Kai Iwi subdivision who live outside the subdivision area and are not listed on the final electoral roll for this byelection can enrol on or before 5pm on July 6 by completing and returning a ratepayer enrolment form. The form is available from the Whanganui District Council office or online.

Special voting facilities for the byelection will be available at the Whanganui District Council office, 101 Guyton St, between June 15 and midday on July.

The Whanganui Rural Community Board is currently made up of chairman David Wells, Jenny Tamakehu (Whanganui subdivision), Michael Dick and Grant Skilton (Kai Iwi subdivision) and Bill Ashworth and Judd Bailey (Kaitoke subdivision).

As chair, Wells has a seat at Whanganui District Council meetings although he is unable to vote.