Whanganui Performing Arts Academy rehearsing "Heathers" at Whanganui Repertory Theatre.

Megan Hartley‘s enthusiasm is infectious.

" My whole family was involved in theatre in Wellington, especially in the Khandallah Arts Theatre so I’ve done the lot from pantos to Shakespeare ‚” she told me.

Megan is the drama director while Hayley Sellars is the musical director and Lauren Ashton is the director of choreography at the Whanganui Performing Arts Academy which was established in 2022.

Friends Russell Penton and Cathy Gribble at Repertory Theatre's 90 years celebration.

" We’ve had a couple of venues but they haven’t worked out. This theatre is ideal, absolutely perfect,” Megan said.

“They’ve recently made Whanganui Repertory Theatre their home which appears to be a win-win for both the Academy and The Rep. We’re certainly pleased to have these talented exuberant youngsters amongst us and so far the teenagers seem to be very much at home with us.

“They just come in, even if they haven’t been called in to rehearse they come in because they just love being here,” Megan enthused.

Jessica Alder with her daughter, 2-year-old Alexandra, at The Rep's birthday party.

Currently, The Whanganui Performing Arts Academy is rehearsing Heathers. “I’d never heard of it before but it’s very popular amongst teenagers. They asked if they could put on a show so we told them to submit a proposal to the committee which they did.

“They submitted a 20-page proposal that included budgets for lighting, sets, and costumes. You see, they’re learning so many skills,” Megan told me.

Howard Taylor and Elaine Little cut Repertory Theatre's 90th birthday cake.

“Heathers is about a group of girls who are the Queen Bees of the school social life. There are football players and bullies, the whole range of teenage school kids so no wonder it appeals to them all.

The Whanganui Performing Arts Academy will open Heathers to the public at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on October 6, with two more performances on October 7 and 8. I’m looking forward to seeing it.

I enjoyed catching up with Megan Hartley at Whanganui Repertory Theatre’s 90th birthday party on August 5. Yes, we’ve been putting on plays for 90 years, and it was great to catch up with old friends to reminisce about plays we’ve done and to welcome new friends as well.

Old friends Elaine Little and Howard Taylor catch up at The Rep’s 90th birthday celebration.

Life member Howard Taylor gave an overview of the theatre’s history and suggested that our longevity reflected well on our ability to produce plays and weather any problems that arose.

Annette Aldridge created a beautiful birthday cake for us which was cut by Howard Taylor and long-time member Elaine Little. It was simply super to see everyone there celebrating 90 years of Repertory Theatre.



