Burial costs in Whanganui have increased year on year from 2022 to 2023.

Funeral directors are calling for an increase in Work and Income New Zealand (Winz) funeral grants.

The Winz funeral grant is a means-tested grant of $2445.37 designed to support low-income families to cover the cost of funerals.

Funeral Directors Association New Zealand CEO Gillian Boyes said the association were calling for the grant to be increased to provide dignified and respectful farewells to support the country’s lowest-income families through the grieving process.

“The stress of funding a funeral or a cremation can be a real worry for many and the Winz grant is supposed to support those in the toughest of personal circumstances.

To apply for the grant, a parent with two children who lost their partner would need to be earning less than $44,646.68 and provide hard-copy proof of bank account statements, a death certificate and verification of the cost of the funeral.

“Ironically, a death certificate is not even one of the items covered by the Winz grant,” Boyes said.

The association are asking for the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to increase the Winz grant closer to or at the same amount as the ACC funeral grant, which is $7491.95.

According to the Whanganui District Council’s website, the cost for an adult plot, maintenance fee and weekday burial service is now $2425, compared to $2264 in 2022.

Costs for plots and services on weekends have also increased, with the price for a plot and service on Saturday before 1pm increasing from $2402 to $2570, and after 1pm Saturday increasing from $2743 to $2935.

They are also asking the MSD to reconsider income and asset thresholds, update the grant application process, update the grant approval process to improve payment consistency, review what is covered by the grant to at least include a death certificate, and provide a point of contact at Winz for families and funeral directors.

Boyes said for many funeral directors, the situation around costs would soon become unsustainable and that it shouldn’t be up to the industry to pick up the pieces.

“This is an opportunity for the next Government to make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable New Zealanders.”