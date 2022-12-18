This quiz is sourced from historian Athol Kirk’s booklet Streets of Wanganui, published in 1978.
- This Aramoho street was once the name of a country.
- Who is Kepa St named for?
- D’Arcy Rd on Bastia Hill is named for Whanganui’s Henry D’Arcy, the first NZ-born VC winner — true or false?
- Botanists call it Rhopalostylis spida but we know it by what Maori street name?
- A firm of auctioneers was once well known for pig sales in Victoria Ave each Wednesday afternoon. One of the partners is named for what street?
- Peter Imlay has Imlay Place named for him and also what street remembers the name of his house?
- This man who is remembered in a Gonville street began business as a chemist but later became a wine and spirit merchant.
- On what street was the Nagaizumi-Whanganui Sister City Friendship Centre once based?
- This street in Whanganui East is also the name of a school, now closed.
- This street is the name of the bird on our $2 coin.
- Whanganui’s first hospital was in what street?
- The town clerk from 1888 to 1905 has what street named after him?
- Who is Moana St named for?
- How did Egmont St get its name?
- Botanists call this tree Agathis australis but what street has its name in Maori? What is the derivation of John St in Putiki?
- The mayor from 1892-1896 has this Gonville street named for him.
- Mason Tce is named for the Rev John Mason, the first missionary at Putiki. How did he die?
- The name of W. Aiken’s home on St John’s Hill is remembered by what street?
- The Governor-General from 1924-1930 has which street named for him?
Quiz answers
- Burmah St. Burma is now known as Myanmar.
- Major Kemp, also known as Te Rangihiwinui.
- False. It is named for W.A. D’Arcy, merchandise manager of the NZ Loan and Mercantile Co in Whanganui.
- Nikau St.
- Harper St. (Williams and Harper).
- Balgownie Ave.
- William Thomas Owen. (Owen St).
- Duncan St. The tea house was moved to Bason Botanic Gardens in 2015.
- Kiwi St. (Kiwi Street School).
- Kotuku St. (white heron).
- St George’s Gate. It was deliberately burned down to mark Queen Victoria’s jubilee.
- Purnell St. (James Purnell).
- Moana, chief of the Rangituhia tribe, killed in a battle.
- Mt Egmont/Taranaki can be seen from here in favourable conditions.
- Kauri St.
- It is the European name of John Takarangi.
- Jackson St. (Freeman R Jackson).
- Drowned trying to cross the Turakina River in 1843.
- Tulloch St after Aiken’s home called Tulloch Aird.
- Fergusson St. (Sir Charles Fergusson).
Twelve correct — good; 16 — very good; 20 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar