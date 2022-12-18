Is D’Arcy Rd named for a VC winner? Photo / Supplied

This quiz is sourced from historian Athol Kirk’s booklet Streets of Wanganui, published in 1978.

This Aramoho street was once the name of a country. Who is Kepa St named for? D’Arcy Rd on Bastia Hill is named for Whanganui’s Henry D’Arcy, the first NZ-born VC winner — true or false? Botanists call it Rhopalostylis spida but we know it by what Maori street name? A firm of auctioneers was once well known for pig sales in Victoria Ave each Wednesday afternoon. One of the partners is named for what street? Peter Imlay has Imlay Place named for him and also what street remembers the name of his house? This man who is remembered in a Gonville street began business as a chemist but later became a wine and spirit merchant. On what street was the Nagaizumi-Whanganui Sister City Friendship Centre once based? This street in Whanganui East is also the name of a school, now closed. This street is the name of the bird on our $2 coin. Whanganui’s first hospital was in what street? The town clerk from 1888 to 1905 has what street named after him? Who is Moana St named for? How did Egmont St get its name? Botanists call this tree Agathis australis but what street has its name in Maori? What is the derivation of John St in Putiki? The mayor from 1892-1896 has this Gonville street named for him. Mason Tce is named for the Rev John Mason, the first missionary at Putiki. How did he die? The name of W. Aiken’s home on St John’s Hill is remembered by what street? The Governor-General from 1924-1930 has which street named for him?

Quiz answers

Burmah St. Burma is now known as Myanmar. Major Kemp, also known as Te Rangihiwinui. False. It is named for W.A. D’Arcy, merchandise manager of the NZ Loan and Mercantile Co in Whanganui. Nikau St. Harper St. (Williams and Harper). Balgownie Ave. William Thomas Owen. (Owen St). Duncan St. The tea house was moved to Bason Botanic Gardens in 2015. Kiwi St. (Kiwi Street School). Kotuku St. (white heron). St George’s Gate. It was deliberately burned down to mark Queen Victoria’s jubilee. Purnell St. (James Purnell). Moana, chief of the Rangituhia tribe, killed in a battle. Mt Egmont/Taranaki can be seen from here in favourable conditions. Kauri St. It is the European name of John Takarangi. Jackson St. (Freeman R Jackson). Drowned trying to cross the Turakina River in 1843. Tulloch St after Aiken’s home called Tulloch Aird. Fergusson St. (Sir Charles Fergusson).

Twelve correct — good; 16 — very good; 20 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar



