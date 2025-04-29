A job with a Manawatū concrete company has led William Fogden to a career in the skies.
Fogden, 19, worked on building sites at RNZAF Base Ohakea and the experience prompted his move to join the Air Force to train as a helicopter loadmaster.
He recently completed the 12-week recruit course at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, where he was awarded the Lawson Cup and the Chris Black Memorial Trophy.
The Lawson Cup is presented to the best all-round recruit and the Chris Black Memorial Trophy to the recruit who best displays the qualities of determination, enthusiasm and morale building for others, particularly in the areas of training. The recipient is chosen by the course members.
Fogden, of Palmerston North, is no stranger to military life – his father served with the Royal New Zealand Navy for 20 years as a communications specialist and hoped his son would follow in his footsteps.