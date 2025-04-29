Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Building site job at Ohakea leads William Fogden to Air Force career

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

Aircraftman William Fodgen is presented the Lawson Cup by Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb MNZM. Photo / NZ Defence Force

A job with a Manawatū concrete company has led William Fogden to a career in the skies.

Fogden, 19, worked on building sites at RNZAF Base Ohakea and the experience prompted his move to join the Air Force to train as a helicopter loadmaster.

He recently completed the 12-week recruit course at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, where he was awarded the Lawson Cup and the Chris Black Memorial Trophy.

The Lawson Cup is presented to the best all-round recruit and the Chris Black Memorial Trophy to the recruit who best displays the qualities of determination, enthusiasm and morale building for others, particularly in the areas of training. The recipient is chosen by the course members.

Fogden, of Palmerston North, is no stranger to military life – his father served with the Royal New Zealand Navy for 20 years as a communications specialist and hoped his son would follow in his footsteps.

“I have always had a passion for the Defence Force as I have seen how it has helped shape my dad’s life, his discipline, work ethic and the friends he has made.

“Dad wanted me to join the Navy. I was hesitant at first but soon came around to the idea – initially, I wanted to join the communications trade or as a Navy pilot for the Seasprites.”

However, a stint working for a concrete company after he left school sparked an interest in the Air Force.

Fogden worked at RNZAF Base Ohakea on the No. 3 Squadron Hangar and the new P-8 Poseidon hangar.

“It was so cool and really reinforced my decision to join the Air Force.”

Fogden said he hoped to one day be a pilot flying the NH90s but was excited for the next part of his training as a helicopter loadmaster.

“I can’t wait to start my trade training in the A109 light helicopters. I know it’s still going to be a tough journey to get there but I am also excited for the challenge.”

The highlight of the recruit course had been meeting fellow aviators and creating friends and memories for life, he said.

He also enjoyed firing the Defence Force’s MARS-L rifle and found his work with building computers and remote control cars helped.

“I noticed this when we took apart and put back together the MARS-L. I could do it really fast and I was used to working with small parts.

“There have been some challenges though. Time management has been hard, especially at the start – it was quite overwhelming. But it [is] a lot easier now as a lot of what we have done has become habit.”

