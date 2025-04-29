“I have always had a passion for the Defence Force as I have seen how it has helped shape my dad’s life, his discipline, work ethic and the friends he has made.

“Dad wanted me to join the Navy. I was hesitant at first but soon came around to the idea – initially, I wanted to join the communications trade or as a Navy pilot for the Seasprites.”

However, a stint working for a concrete company after he left school sparked an interest in the Air Force.

Fogden worked at RNZAF Base Ohakea on the No. 3 Squadron Hangar and the new P-8 Poseidon hangar.

“It was so cool and really reinforced my decision to join the Air Force.”

Fogden said he hoped to one day be a pilot flying the NH90s but was excited for the next part of his training as a helicopter loadmaster.

“I can’t wait to start my trade training in the A109 light helicopters. I know it’s still going to be a tough journey to get there but I am also excited for the challenge.”

The highlight of the recruit course had been meeting fellow aviators and creating friends and memories for life, he said.

He also enjoyed firing the Defence Force’s MARS-L rifle and found his work with building computers and remote control cars helped.

“I noticed this when we took apart and put back together the MARS-L. I could do it really fast and I was used to working with small parts.

“There have been some challenges though. Time management has been hard, especially at the start – it was quite overwhelming. But it [is] a lot easier now as a lot of what we have done has become habit.”