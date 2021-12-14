Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Brown sugar 'like gold' for Whanganui pastry chef

4 minutes to read
Brown sugar is an essential ingredient in Litza Devine's Christmas cakes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brown sugar is an essential ingredient in Litza Devine's Christmas cakes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

It's crisis time on the Christmas cake front - with a national shortage of brown sugar.

Brown sugar is 'a bit like gold' for Whanganui pastry chef Litza Devine. She has just enough to last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.