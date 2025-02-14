Advertisement
Brigid Ursula Bisley brings ‘intimate’ concert to La Fiesta

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Composer Brigid Ursula Bisley brings her first concert consisting of all self-composed pieces to Whanganui. Photo / Sandra Henderson



Composer and conductor Brigid Ursula Bisley is headed to Whanganui for her first-ever show compiled entirely of her own works, titled In Return.

The centre of the performance, and the longest piece, focuses on Bisley’s experience navigating caring and grieving for her dying mother.

“The songs talk about mortality, and dying, and grieving, and suffering, all those topics, and flashes of moments in my memory of when she was younger. And there’s hope as well.

“It’s hard to encapsulate, but it’s all the things that come up when you’re with someone who’s dying,” she said.

Another piece is a set of songs Bisley titled Shelter, inspired by New Zealand poet Cilla McQueen.

“They’re really beautiful, sensual, nature poems that really appeal to me,” she said.

Whanganui tenor Iain Tetley will sing the soloist part in Shelter accompanied by violin, clarinet, and piano.

In a separate section of the concert more poems by McQueen will make an appearance.

Two comedic poems, one about a barking dog and the other about a frazzled housewife, will be narrated over music.

Finally, there will be Allegro Caoriccios, an upbeat and joyful strings piece.

“There’s quite a variety of characters and moods in the programme, I think it will have a very wide appeal,” Bisley said.

Whanganui flautist Ingrid Culliford, cellist Annie Hunt, and Whanganui Brass' Bruce Jellyman will play in the concert along with musicians from Taranaki, Wellington, and Palmerston North.

This intimate concert, in size and topics, has been many years in the making.

“I’m delighted it’s going ahead, and I’m delighted people in Whanganui are interested in this project.”

“I don’t feel intimated at all. I’m just excited, it’s been a long time coming.”

In Return will take place on Sunday, March 2 at 5pm at the Whanganui Regional Museum as a part of the La Fiesta women’s festival.

There are only 100 tickets available for purchase, to learn more or to buy a ticket email info@wrm.org.nz

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

