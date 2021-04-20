Botanical Art coming to Space

Nasturtium 3 by Sandra Morris. Tropaeolum majus - Gouache on black board.

Space Studio and Gallery has a broad brief when it comes to exhibitions, with Patrick McKenna's architectural drawings exhibition, Homes for Servicemen, showing just how different exhibits can be.

"Hopefully we'll open people's minds as to what they can exhibit here," says Sarah Williams, Space proprietor and curator.

"We do want Space to be considered a venue, rather than just an art gallery. It's these sorts of projects, high quality but also different and interesting, is what we're after."

And next month will be another with very different appeal.

For the Love of Botanical

, Botanical art in various forms will adorn the walls of Galleries 1 and 2 at Space.

"It came about through working with Sandra Morris: last year we did botanical group exhibitions with her [Botanical Inspiration – eclectic botanical artworks by 12 New Zealand artists] and I really enjoyed it, and it's something I'm personally interested in.

"It was a really nice range, too. Sandra has a lot of associations nationally with the Botanical Art Society, so Lesley [Alexander], who was in the show we did last year, is part of that society. When we hung that show we talked about celebrating Botanical Day [May 18] and how wonderful it would be to have a show associated with that."

Waltz of Flowers by Jenny Lee DipSBA (Dist). Kniphofia uvaria; Iris germanica; Watsonia borbonica; Hemerocallis fulva; Iris germanica; Narcissus papyraceus; Arthropodium cirratum - watercolour.

Sarah says there will be a real mix. The show will be juried but there will be a range of media and approaches to the subject, from traditional to abstract.

"It's opening up that opportunity to a group we haven't worked with before. Also, being a contemporary art gallery, to test the waters a bit, to push the edges out by artists who are a bit more conceptual."

Applications for inclusion in the show have come from all over the country.

Sandra Morris is regional rep for the Botanical Art Society of NZ for Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu, "so this was my effort to get a botanical art presence in the area.

"Its also a chance to showcase what's currently happening in the field of botanical art and New Zealand is quite ahead in pushing the boundaries."

The Details

What: For the Love of Botanical exhibition

When: May 12-22.

Where: Space Studio and Gallery