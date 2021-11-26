Border announcement is good news for Whanganui's tourism sector

Paul Chaplow says Whanganui and Partners has focused on maintaining and growing the city's profile as a popular destination for international visitors, despite border closures. Photo / Bevan Conley

Paul Chaplow says Whanganui and Partners has focused on maintaining and growing the city's profile as a popular destination for international visitors, despite border closures. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Government's three-step approach to loosening border restrictions next year is good news for Whanganui's tourism sector.

That's according to the man who leads the tourism strategy at Whanganui and Partners, Paul Chaplow.

He said international visitors usually accounted for about 17 per cent of Whanganui's visitor spend over the summer period.

Australians made up 34 per cent of that international spend.

"Vaccinated Australians' ability to come to New Zealand without quarantining is good news for our local visitor industry," Chaplow said.

"We can also expect a number of visiting friends and family members from Australia in addition to tourists."

Despite the border closures, Whanganui and Partners had focused on maintaining and growing the city's profile as a popular destination for international visitors, Chaplow said.

"We have been promoting Whanganui with international agents and have recognised an opportunity to visitors who will be looking forward to more freedom to travel.

"Last month, we worked with Tourism New Zealand to promote Whanganui to international travel agents, with a particular focus on Australian travel agencies.

Chaplow said the recent announcement that Whanganui had won recognition as New Zealand's UNESCO City of Design also built on Whanganui's strengths as an "exceptional destination".

"This is international recognition for Whanganui's exceptional creative talent and design strength."