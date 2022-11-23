Wesley Clarke helped the Black Ferns win their sixth World Cup earlier this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Black Ferns forwards coach Wesley Clarke was at Cooks Gardens this week to run a training session for girls, fresh from helping his team lift the 2021 World Cup.

Also on the pitch was Whanganui Rugby secondary schools and women’s development officer and former Black Ferns front rower Sosoli Talawadua.

She said about 35 girls took part, although some of the littler ones were happier watching from the sidelines.

“It was great to have the families there as well.

“We wanted to put on something off the back of the (World Cup) win. Wesley is based in Manawatū and was more than happy to come along.”

Clarke, the head coach of the Hurricanes Poua in Super Rugby Aupiki this season, passed on ball carrying, placement, and kicking tips.

He was also on hand to answer any questions thrown his way.

“Everyone was really enjoying it and having a laugh, with a few rugby skills in there too,” Talawadua said.

“Wesley links things in and makes everything flow really well, all within a game.

“Without even knowing, the girls are picking up skills like stepping over the ball when they’re going to clean out a ruck.”

Talawadua was part of the Black Ferns squad that won the World Cup in 2017.

She returned to Whanganui in 2019 after playing six seasons with Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup.

She was a part of the Manawatū Cyclones squad for 2022.

