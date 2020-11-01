Bikes get new lease on life at Stanford House

Shane Cossey in the Stanford House workshop. Photo / Supplied

Shane Cossey, healthcare assistant at mental health and addictions rehabilitation unit Stanford House, and clients/tangata whaiora are learning new skills and supporting the wider community by bringing back to life abandoned and broken bicycles.

Shane started at WDHB in December 2019. Before this, he worked for retail display manufacturers GDM Whanganui and as a painter.

Shane has assumed responsibility for running the Stanford House workshop as one of the programmes where clients/tangata whaiora have the option to do carving, welding, woodwork and more. The upcycling bicycle project will be added to the activities.

Shane and clients/tangata whaiora collect unused bikes from the community and repair them, using parts from other bicycles they have collected and repaired. Once brought back to life, the bicycles are donated to children and adults in the Whanganui community.

To date they have rescued, restored and donated more than 100 bicycles.

Peter de Roo, clinical nurse manager, is happy that Shane's strengths and abilities are being used in his role at Stanford House.

"Our clients/tangata whaiora are spending constructive activity time reviving the bicycles from completely unused and abandoned to being fully functional," says Peter.

"Well done to Shane for his enthusiasm and ability to get clients/tangata whaiora involved in a constructive activity which helps our community. For some people, the cost of purchasing a bicycle is beyond their means. We are glad we can offer upcycled bikes to people to promote their independence," says Peter.

Shane adds: "What other people think of as junk is in perfect working condition. To us a brake lever is gold."

If you have an unwanted bike, or bike parts you would like to donate to the Stanford House workshop, please email shane.cossey@wdhb.org.nz.