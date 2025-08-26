Advertisement
Bestselling author Dr Hinemoa Elder to speak at public event in Whanganui

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Dr Hinemoa Elder will speak about her new book at an event in Whanganui on September 7.

Author, speaker, mentor and advocate Dr Hinemoa Elder will give a public talk about her new book Ara: a Māori guidebook of the mind in Whanganui next month.

Ara, Elder’s fifth book following Aroha, Wawata, Waitohu and Dear Moko, explores Māori epistemology.

“It is a description of a quest,

