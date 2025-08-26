“It feels like a pretty ambitious book for me, I tried to make it a very visceral experience, a very sensory experience,” Elder said.

“I’ve been thinking about this journey very carefully over many years, and cautiously exploring it, and thinking how I might bring it to life in the form of a book that’s really accessible for people.”

The knowledge in Ara: a Māori guidebook of the mind was passed to Elder in 2008 from ancient Māori tradition.

“It feels incredibly important for me to pass on what I’ve been fortunate to learn,” she said.

“I know many of us are very fortunate to be given stories from our old people and have this knowledge shared with us but if we don’t pass it on and share it, what good is it?

“I feel incredibly passionate in my quest to ensure that these aspects are not lost and they’re handed on in a safe and appropriate way.”

Each chapter features hand-painted illustrations by artist Jade Townsend, a 2024 Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence.

Artist Jade Townsend created artwork for Dr Hinemoa Elder's latest book Ara.

“When I wrote my book Wawata, [Townsend] organised a group of Māori women artists to meet with me and then they made art inspired by the Wawata book and had an exhibition about that,” Elder said.

“She’s an incredibly special woman, and a very skilled and talented artist, and I feel so incredibly blessed that she has done this beautiful art for the Ara book.”

A te reo Māori version of Elder’s first book, Aroha, was released in March, translated by Kotahi Rau Pukapuka which has the goal of producing 100 books in te reo Māori.

Aroha explores traditional Māori philosophy and is listed in the Oprah Winfrey book club.

Ara: a Māori guidebook of the mind will be released on September 2.

Elder will give a free talk at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery on Sunday, September 7, at 4-5pm followed by a Q&A and book signing courtesy of Paige’s Book Gallery.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.