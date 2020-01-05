Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Best of 2019: Whanganui property average value rising faster than most - but buying is better than renting

Sue Dudman
By
5 mins to read
Buying a home is a better option than renting in many parts of Whanganui, despite rising property prices. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Buying a home is a better option than renting in many parts of Whanganui, despite rising property prices. Photo / Mark Mitchell

SummerReplay

This summer the Chronicle is bringing you another look at some of the best content of 2019. This story originally ran on August 9, 2019

Whanganui's property prices may be on the rise but the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.