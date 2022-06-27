Bella Hristova will perform with New Zealand's Michael Houstoun tomorrow night. Photo / Lisa-Marie Mazzucco



Acclaimed for her passionate, powerful performances, beautiful sound, and compelling command of her instrument, violinist Bella Hristova is a musician with a prestigious international career and numerous recordings, prizes and awards to her name.

The Strad has praised, "Every sound she draws is superb" and the Washington Post wrote she is "a player of impressive power and control".

Bulgarian-born Bella Hristova was the winner of the first Michael Hill International Violin Competition in 2007 which was later followed with a national tour for Chamber Music NZ.

In 2017 she returned to New Zealand, performing and recording Beethoven's 10 Sonatas with renowned pianist Michael Houstoun. Bella has once again returned to New Zealand to present Brahms' three sonatas for violin and piano, which she and Michael will record soon after.

Written between 1878 and 1888 at the height of his creative powers, Johannes Brahms' Violin Sonatas are among the greatest masterpieces in 19th century chamber music and to hear them played together by artists of such renown is an experience not to be missed.

This special concert is presented by Chamber Music Whanganui as an addition to its 2022 Subscription series.

Tickets are available in advance from the Royal Whanganui Opera House box office or at the door – cash only, no eftpos.

The Details

What: Bella Hristova and Michael Houstoun play Brahms

When: Thursday, June 30, 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $20, students $5