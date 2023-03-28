Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Beam electric scooters to disappear from Whanganui streets next week

Eva de Jong
By
2 mins to read
Beam scooters will be gone for the winter months in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Beam scooters will be gone for the winter months in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Beam is stopping its electric scooter trial ahead of the winter months in Whanganui due to low demand from riders.

But the company hopes to bring them back next summer.

Despite riders having taken over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle