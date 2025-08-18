“As I look around, I can’t help but think that the scale of this structure represents the scale of operations that lie ahead. It is not lost on me that in the years to come, many significant national and international operations will start right here.”

She thanked the people involved in the work to create Te Whare Toroa since construction began in December 2020, including the primary contractors Hawkins Construction, the Ministry of Defence-led Integrated Project Team and the New Zealand Defence Force.

“I understand this facility was a particularly challenging build, with its strict security requirements and a design that must withstand a one in two-and-a-half-thousand-year earthquake,” Collins said.

“A number of you spent four years living away from home to complete the project - and during the Covid period you showed great innovation during lockdowns, finding ways to continue work.

“The construction of this facility provided significant employment and up-skilling opportunities for the local workforce. I understand at the peak of construction there were 300 workers on site - many of whom came from the Manawatū-Whanganui region or further afield.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins spoke at the opening of Base Ohakea's Te Whare Toroa attended by members of the United States and Australian militaries. Photo / Olivia Reid

Collins said as a big supplier and employer, investment in NZDF brought economic development to regional communities such as Bulls and the wider Rangitīkei area.

The construction of Te Whare Toroa started under the previous Labour Government.

“I can’t claim full credit for this because it was actually started under the previous Government, but it’s the right thing to do,” Collins said.

The facility allows for the full capabilities of the P-8A Poseidons to be used by the NZDF by providing housing and maintenance space for the planes, and gathering intelligence.

“You simply can’t make use of the P8A Poseidons to the fullest extent without this sort of facility,” Collins said.

“We know that our defence capabilities are only as good as the infrastructure, training and mission support systems that sit behind them.”

A training area, including a full-motion Poseidon P8-A flight simulator, under construction within Te Whare Toroa is expected to be ready for use in 2026, halting the need for New Zealand crews to travel to Australia for training.

In her speech, Collins addressed the need to invest in New Zealand’s defence to keep up with its allies and a “difficult geopolitical climate”.

“The Poseidon aircraft fleet has been in heavy demand since its arrival about two years ago and I have been immensely proud of your work.

“Of particular note is the recent deployment to Japan to conduct surveillance flights in support of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, and the deployment to Vanuatu late last year to survey damage and provide reports back to their government following a large earthquake.

“These are just some of the ways we are increasingly doing our bit for our Pacific and international partners.

“We are not aggressive people but we know that sometimes, in such a difficult geopolitical climate, we are going to have to stand up for ourselves.”

In April, the Government announced the multibillion-dollar Defence Capability Plan, including up to $600m allocated to Base Ōhakea.

“This project is the sort the Government looks forward to seeing more of, as we implement the Defence Capability Plan, which outlines planned commitments worth $12 billion over the next four years,” Collins said.

“Defence assets and infrastructure are important - because they strengthen both the Defence industrial base as well as New Zealand’s national security.”

The plan indicated that between 2025 and 2028 airfield and accommodation upgrades, three waters infrastructure and logistics facilities will be provided to Base Ōhakea.

