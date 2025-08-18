Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies, Minister of Defence Judith Collins and Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington attended the opening of Base Ōhakea's Te Whare Toroa designed for the Poseidon P8-A planes. Photo / Olivia Reid
The new Poseidon P8-A facility, Te Whare Toroa, at Base Ohakea aims to enable the aircraft to be used to their fullest extent for national and international operations.
The facility was opened at a ceremony on August 14 attended by Defence Minister Judith Collins, Chief of Defence Force Air MarshalTony Davies, Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington, Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb and members of the Australian and United States military.
The new facility caters for training and support for up to 320 personnel with two hangars, maintenance and support facilities, a spare parts warehouse and a mission support centre.
“It is an honour to be here on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand to open this new facility, Te Whare Toroa, aptly named after the mighty albatross that adorns Number Five Squadron’s crest,” Collins said.
“As I look around, I can’t help but think that the scale of this structure represents the scale of operations that lie ahead. It is not lost on me that in the years to come, many significant national and international operations will start right here.”
She thanked the people involved in the work to create Te Whare Toroa since construction began in December 2020, including the primary contractors Hawkins Construction, the Ministry of Defence-led Integrated Project Team and the New Zealand Defence Force.
“I understand this facility was a particularly challenging build, with its strict security requirements and a design that must withstand a one in two-and-a-half-thousand-year earthquake,” Collins said.
“A number of you spent four years living away from home to complete the project - and during the Covid period you showed great innovation during lockdowns, finding ways to continue work.
“The construction of this facility provided significant employment and up-skilling opportunities for the local workforce. I understand at the peak of construction there were 300 workers on site - many of whom came from the Manawatū-Whanganui region or further afield.”
Collins said as a big supplier and employer, investment in NZDF brought economic development to regional communities such as Bulls and the wider Rangitīkei area.
The construction of Te Whare Toroa started under the previous Labour Government.
“I can’t claim full credit for this because it was actually started under the previous Government, but it’s the right thing to do,” Collins said.
“You simply can’t make use of the P8A Poseidons to the fullest extent without this sort of facility,” Collins said.
“We know that our defence capabilities are only as good as the infrastructure, training and mission support systems that sit behind them.”
A training area, including a full-motion Poseidon P8-A flight simulator, under construction within Te Whare Toroa is expected to be ready for use in 2026, halting the need for New Zealand crews to travel to Australia for training.
In her speech, Collins addressed the need to invest in New Zealand’s defence to keep up with its allies and a “difficult geopolitical climate”.
“This project is the sort the Government looks forward to seeing more of, as we implement the Defence Capability Plan, which outlines planned commitments worth $12 billion over the next four years,” Collins said.