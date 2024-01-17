Some of the Sweeney Todd cast getting ready for rehearsals.

A monthly Amdram column by Graham Dack

Amdram Theatre is proud to present its first show for its 150th anniversary year, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s ground-breaking musical masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

With its razor-sharp writing and spine-tingling score, Sweeney Todd takes audiences on a heart-palpitating ride through the twisted and darkly comic minds of its infamous characters and unforgettable music.

Sweeney Todd is a dark masterpiece but what is it really about? Down at the heart of the story is revenge, a dish best served cold, apparently, or in this case “hot” in the form of Mrs Lovett’s pies. Born out of the ashes of tragedy, Todd returns to London in search of his wife, daughter and revenge. With the assistance of the beguiling and eminently practical pie shop owner Mrs Lovett, a delectable opportunity arises - genius and ghoulish in equal measure. Their pastries go down a treat, but Sweeney’s insatiable hunger for vengeance leads them perilously close to the razor’s edge.

Considered to be one of the most dramatic, powerful and theatrical stories ever orchestrated, Sweeney Todd is devilishly clever and deliciously funny. Sweeney Todd was Stephen Sondheim’s 10th Broadway production and is generally considered his masterpiece. A melodic and theatrically bold work that’s been produced in theatres large and small and numerous opera houses. The original 1979 Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including recognition as the season’s best musical.

Playing at the Royal Whanganui Opera House (RWOH) from March 15-23, tickets are available from the RWOH Box Office or online.

Towards the end of the year, we are pleased to announce our second of two shows at the Opera House - Oliver. This award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel springs to life with some of the most memorable characters and songs ever to grace the stage and will be performed in October.

Want to find out more? Then come to our information evening on Tuesday, March 26 at Amdram Theatre starting at 7pm. Auditions are set down for the weekend of April 6-7, hope to see you there.