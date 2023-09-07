Helen Watson is directing Calendar Girls.

It is always busy at New Zealand’s oldest musical theatre. Along with planning for our 150th Anniversary celebrations in 2024, we have two shows currently in production.

First up is Calendar Girls, Tim Firth’s hilarious play based on the true story of eleven Women’s Institute members who famously posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund in 1999.

Directed by Helen Watson, Amdram is excited to see this come to the stage in December 2023. Helen has a great theatre background, gaining a Theatre BA and Honours degree from Victoria University with a focus on acting and directing.

This included covering all aspects of stage production including stage management, costuming and lighting. Helen has also just stepped off the stage from two of our recent productions being a cast member in both The Phantom of the Opera and Morningstar.

Calendar Girls has a lovely mix of comedy and emotion with some very personal and witty scenes that capture the characters and their story. So if you are looking to see some great community theatre, or booking a Christmas office night out then Calendar Girls is the show for you.

Amdram has been lucky enough to be going back to the Royal Whanganui Opera House with its production of Sweeny Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The musical written by Stephen Sondheim in 1979 is a firm favourite with audiences and is currently being produced on Broadway starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Critics are loving Sweeny Todd’s return to Broadway and we can’t wait to attend the Tale of Sweeney Todd at the RWOH in March 2024.