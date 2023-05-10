Frances Brown is pictured with an image of her late husband and the ophthalmoscope.

“Hospice was wonderful. They would come out to our home and support me whenever we needed them to.”

This week is Hospice Awareness Week, dedicated to celebrating the services at Hospice and also debunking common misconceptions about the organisation.

One of the misconceptions is that Hospice is a sad place. Frances Brown, the wife of the late Martin Brown, says Hospice is anything but, with staff being friendly and going above and beyond to help its patients.

“I felt that the nurses that came out to our home went over and above, without fail. They felt more like friends, they really cared about all of us in the situation. Doctor Simon was marvellous and very witty. He told me, ‘Once you’re a nurse, you are always a nurse.’ I felt like I was listened to and my opinion was respected.”

Martin passed away on his 74th birthday this year. Frances says her late husband joined the RNZ Navy at 21 years old in 1970.

“He went to Vietnam as a member of the Combined Services Medical Team. He was a Navy doc and he was the only medically trained person on board. Martin worked in a civilian hospital in a village called Bon Song. At times he was on duty for 24 hours. There was a US hospital in the next village. The US and the Kiwis helped each other and the US gave them equipment.”

She says staff supported both Martin and her through Martin’s cancer journey.

“They helped Martin with physical, moral, spiritual and emotional support and also helped me and our family. I believe in Hospice, and my husband believed in Hospice. They honoured Martin right to the end and are continuing to look after me. It means a lot.”

Frances has seen Hospice care for many people. To help Hospice Whanganui so they can continue to provide that care, she is donating an ophthalmoscope from Martin’s time in Vietnam for the Hospice Whanganui Auction.

“I want that to continue for many years to come, so if by donating this item will help enable them to do so. It’s a historic memory of a terrible time when good men helped others when they could. I am proud to say my husband Martin Brown was one of them.”

Hospice Whanganui Fundraising, communications and marketing manager Kelly Scarrow says the auction takes place on October 15.

“We are accepting donated items of value or significance for this fundraising auction. If you have a piece that you think would be suited for the auction, please contact us. “

She says Hospice Whanganui relies on community support.

“It bridges the gap between government funding, which is less than 50 per cent, and what it costs to run our specialised palliative care work. Events such as this help raise those funds in a meaningful way, giving new life and appreciation to donated items to our organisation.”

To contact Kelly about the auction, call 06 349 0080. To donate visit www.hospicewhanganui.org.nz