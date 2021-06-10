Award-winning children's book illustrator Jenny Cooper showing at Locket Gallery in Whanganui

Jenny Cooper's award-winning book illustrations are on show at Lockett Gallery in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Jenny Cooper is the latest illustrator to have her work on show at Whanganui's Lockett Gallery on Guyton St.

Cooper is an award-winning New Zealand artist who has illustrated more than 70 children's books and says she finds each new title "completely different and a new adventure".

Originally trained as a graphic designer at Christchurch Polytechnic, Cooper graduated in 1991 and illustrated her first published book while still a student.

Cooper said she loved developing the characters when starting a new book and drawing all sorts of animals, thoroughly researching her subject matter.

Her collaborations include working with Glyn Harper, Professor of War Studies at Massey University, to create six picture books based around World War I and the Vietnam War.

Popular titles include Roly, The Anzac Donkey, Le Quesnoy, and My Grandfather's War.

A Jenny Cooper illustration from Sally Sutton's book Takahe Trouble. Photo / Supplied

Cooper illustrated the Topp Twins' children sing-along books featuring such favourites as Old MacDonald Had a Farm, Skip to the Loo My Darling, and Do Your Ears Hang Low?

After the Christchurch earthquakes, Cooper moved to Amberley in North Canterbury.

The Lockett Gallery is the first exhibition space of its kind in New Zealand and had just opened its inaugural exhibition of work by renowned illustrator and author Sandra Morris when the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown was announced in March last year.

Cooper's work is on show at the gallery until the end of this month.