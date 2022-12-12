First and foremost, Athletic’s goal will be to avoid relegation. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui Athletic’s 2022 season came to a heartbreaking end, as after two legs they could not be separated from Capital Premier Champions Stop Out through two 2-all draws, only to concede in extra time at Hutt Park to have promotion slip out of their grasp.

Recent events have changed that as Wellington United recently withdrew from Central League, opening up an available position. After an unbeaten federation league season, Athletic felt hard done by not to gain promotion to Central League and this was their opportunity to obtain what they felt they truly deserved.

Upon hearing of the withdrawal from Wellington United, Athletic president Peter Czerwonka had 24 hours to submit a club licence to New Zealand Football in a bid to claim the newly available spot. Progress of the club in recent years, along with soon-to-be-built clubrooms, were key aspects of the proposal, which was later accepted.

Whanganui Athletic players and club members are sure to be told they haven’t earned this and have been “given a spot in Central League” by outsiders, however, doubt has been the club’s fuel over the past few years and I am sure this will only enhance the performances next year.

Athletic won the Federation League for the first time since 2014, going unbeaten with 12 wins and two draws (both away from home), their sole loss coming against National League runners-up Wellington Olympic in a 5-0 Chatham Cup game where the Wellington side scored three penalties. Athletic now have the opportunity to bridge that gap and prove they are at the level required to compete in Central League.

First and foremost, Athletic’s goal will be to avoid relegation. A club going up and down leagues cannot build a solid foundation and loses momentum. The first step is staying up and then the club can build from there. People will start taking Athletic more seriously and then they can push for higher goals in the near future.

Athletic’s promotion is good not only for the club but for Whanganui football in general: some of the best clubs and players in the country will be playing at Wembley Park and it gives young players something to aspire to. If they can stay in this league consistently, young players won’t have to move out of town to play quality football or have opportunities because there will be a high level in their home town, something that has not been the case for more than 20 years.







