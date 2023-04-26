Deidre Robb has enjoyed her time in Whanganui.

Glasgow Street Art Centre’s current artist-in-residence Deidre Robb is crossing the ditch back home soon and says she has plenty of highlights from her residency.

“I’ve enjoyed everything about this residency and about being here. Whanganui is new to me, and there is so much to see and do here. I’ve been trying to find a balance between going out and exploring and being inspired by new things, working on the work-in-progress I brought with me, and starting new work.”

Deidre, originally from New Zealand, currently lives in Mandurah in Western Australia.

“I am a New Zealander and lived in many places around the country before moving to Australia 13 years ago. But when I’m asked, ‘Where is home?’, I never know how to answer. Part of what I wanted to explore during this residency has been what it is that makes someone feel at home in a place. I’ve had so many wonderful conversations with Whanganui locals about the experiences of living here.”

She is a textile artist.

“As well as textile work, I’ve also made site-specific ephemeral work responding to the physical space in the studio. Much of my work incorporates ideas around damage and wear, then repair and care, and this ephemeral work fits with that.”

Deidre says a highlight from her time in Whanganui was the Artists Open Studios.

“I arrived here just in time to catch it. I packed a lot of visits into one day. Mandurah is a bigger place than Whanganui, but our vibrant local arts scene is largely hidden from visitors. In contrast, Whanganui’s art scene is much more visible.”

She says the residence is different to the ones she’s completed in the past.

“The ones I’ve completed previously have set outcomes such as co-creating work with the community, delivering lots of workshops or completing a body of work. This residency, on the other hand, aims to provide the opportunity for an artist to have a concentrated, uninterrupted period of time in which to research, develop ideas and create artwork. That is a rare and precious thing, and I have been enjoying that freedom enormously.