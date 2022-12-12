Art Collective displays work in coffee house

Bradley Mosen and Keeley Eastwood show their wares at the St James’ Night Market last Friday. Photo / Paul Brooks

Brunswick Art Collective has an exhibition of their work at The Yellow House, on the corner of Dublin and Pitt streets, for the rest of the month.

Keeley Eastwood, Bradley Mosen and Jude Stretton have combined their skills to present an exhibition of their earliest and latest works.

Included on the walls and on the furniture are printmaking — drypoint, collagraph, woodcut, linocut, monoprint — cyanotype and photography.

“This is our annual end-of-year exhibition,” says Keeley. “We’re very grateful to Yellow House for the opportunity.”

Cards and prints on display at the Yellow House. Photo / Supplied

Solstice by Jude Stretton.





An Eastwoodhill-inspired photographic work by Bradley Mosen. Photo / Supplied





A work by Keeley Eastwood. Quirky Lamoid 3.





Web of Life by Keeley Eastwood.





Autumn Starburst by Bradley Mosen.

As well as the art on the walls, a lot of work has been made into greeting cards, also available at Yellow House.

All works are for sale and can be bought directly through the cafe.

“I’d say we’re all pretty inspired by nature,” says Keeley. A lot of works were the result of a holiday at Eastwoodhill Arboretum near Gisborne.

The art collective was formed several years ago in Keeley and Bradley’s former home, an old railway cottage in rural Brunswick, Whanganui — hence the collective’s name.



