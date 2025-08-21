Advertisement
Army training in Whanganui’s Landguards Bluff, forest area for Exercise Phoenix

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Staff Sergeant Solomon Vaetoru will lead Exercise Phoenix in preparation for larger exercises next year. Photo / Olivia Reid

The 5/7 Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment will be in Whanganui this weekend for Exercise Phoenix.

The training exercise, which will review previous exercises and prepare for upcoming ones, is on August 22 -24, with between 25 and 30 participants.

“We had Exercise Italy and put our skills into

