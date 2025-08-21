The exercise simulated conflict on a fictional South Pacific island with support from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) No 3 Squadron NH90 helicopters, No 40 Squadron C-130J Hercules aircraft, an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) detachment from both the Army’s 16th Field Regiment and the RNZAF, infantry support dogs, explosive detection dogs and a mounted reconnaissance section.
The skills implemented in Exercise Tauwharenikau that will be repeated during Exercise Phoenix include patrolling, weapon handling, command and leadership.
The exercise may also include blank firing.
“The soldiers are revising and practising the skills that they need for any operations that we could likely be deployed on,” Vaetoru said.
“With the patrolling, we’re going to throw in some IAs, immediate actions, and see what the soldiers’ reactions will be to it and how they would deal with that situation.”
Vaetoru said the exercise would help to prepare for Exercise Tauwharenikau 2026.
Because of the location of the exercise, Vaetoru urged trail bikers near the Whanganui Forest and Landguards Bluff area to be aware and careful of their surroundings.
Following this weekend’s exercise, there will be an assessment of which skills need to be focused on in future exercises.
“It should be a good weekend,” Vaetoru said.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.