Staff Sergeant Solomon Vaetoru will lead Exercise Phoenix in preparation for larger exercises next year. Photo / Olivia Reid

The 5/7 Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment will be in Whanganui this weekend for Exercise Phoenix.

The training exercise, which will review previous exercises and prepare for upcoming ones, is on August 22 -24, with between 25 and 30 participants.

“We had Exercise Italy and put our skills into practice, we’ve also practised and revised through Tauwharenikau, and what we’re doing with Phoenix now is we’re starting again – rebuilding on lessons learned during Exercise Tauwharenikau,” Staff Sergeant Solomon Vaetoru said.

Exercise Italy involved about 60 Army Reservists conducting presence patrols on and around Maria Place and responding to make-believe incidents during a fictional post-war scenario.

Exercise Tauwharenikau took place at the Waiōuru Military Training Area with more than 300 Army Reserve Force soldiers and 70 Regular Force personnel.