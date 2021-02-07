Arizto launches real estate team in Whanganui

With Pernell Callaghan, founder of Arizto Real Estate, are (from left) Felicity Temple, Talia Annear, Rochelle Burton and Heather Kubiak. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

There's a new real estate firm in town, and they're working on different principles.

Talia Annear, Heather Kubiak, Rochelle Burton and Felicity Temple have set up under the banner of Arizto, the firm founded by Auckland-based Pernell Callaghan.

At a function held at Lit Bar @Frank on Thursday night, after an introduction by Daniel Budd, head of talent at Arizto, Pernell launched the Whanganui branch.

"We are a real estate/technology company and we charge a fixed fee of $10,000 plus GST … and we provide all marketing at no cost, and if it doesn't sell, we don't ask the customers for anything back," he said.

Arizto has one head office in East Tamaki which is where the company's software developers, marketing team, administration and everyone else works from, he said.

Pernell said his motivation was that he saw vendors were paying too much in marketing and commission. He began his career with Ray White in Auckland.

"My average fee was $40,000 commission and in the Auckland market houses were selling within a couple of days and I'd be selling 100 to 170 houses a year. It just didn't feel right or ethical."

Pernell said he saw an opportunity to try something different.

That was two years ago and he says things are going well.

"We will have 200 people by the end of the year so it's growing really fast."