AOS event a tasty treat

Mud Ducks, where the Artists Palate concludes with dining and dessert. Photo / Supplied

All over Whanganui artists are preparing for the event of the year – Artists Open Studios, the largest and longest surviving event of its kind in New Zealand.

For two weekends in March, studios all over town will open to the public and artists will display their wares, their talent, their sweat and very soul.

"We've got 87 studios taking part, although the guide has 89, but that includes the Starting Point Exhibition and the Sarjeant Gallery," says event co-ordinator, Ness Radich.

As well as all the exhibiting and working studios, there are workshops and events such as Artists Palate.

"Last year it was called Appetite for Art," says Ness. "It's a somewhat progressive dinner in that you move through a few different spaces. This year it's going to start at the Starting Point Exhibition, which has a piece from every participating studio."

Ticket holders will enjoy drinks and canapes and a personalised tour of the art works.

"We'll have some of the Trust members sharing stories about some of the artists they know who are exhibiting there.

"Then we move to Mud Ducks and have a nice dining experience, then, after dinner, people are invited to go up to the Sarjeant Gallery above the i-Site where there is an exhibition at the moment. When they come down there will be music by Terry Sarten and also some dessert.

"It's really nice to work in collaboration with Mud Ducks: they love the event and have been supporting us for years."

Numbers are limited to 40 people per evening for Artists Palate.

"I love the idea of people meeting together and having conversations around art, or around the event, and to be witness to that, to be a part of it. It's really nice for the Trust to have a place where they can be with people who are visiting and have those conversations. It's good for Mud Ducks as well. "

Artists Open Studios is held over the weekends of March 20 and 21, and 27 and 28. The 2021 Trail Guide, listing every participating studio, is available for $5 from i-Site. The event will be launched on Friday, March 19 in the UCOL Atrium.

The Starting Point Exhibition is probably the most important feature of the event, says Ness, in that it tries to be representative of all the studios and it's the one that most people will try to see.

The Details

What: Artists Palate

When: Saturday, March 20 and 27, 6-8.30pm

Where: Progressive dinner commencing at Starting Point Exhibition.

Tickets: $75pp, from Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay, info@whanganui.govt.nz, 06 349 0508, 0800 926 426