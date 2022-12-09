The old fire station on Guyton St, now La Station Design Store, will receive a Blue Plaque on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The Blue Plaque initiative in Whanganui is in full swing as the recipient of another plaque has been revealed.

The former Central Fire Station on the corner of Guyton and Wilson Sts will be the seventh Blue Plaque for Whanganui.

Now the home of La Station Design Store, the building’s new stamp of importance helps tell the story of the history of Whanganui’s fire brigades.

The first firefighters in Whanganui were volunteer British soldiers stationed at the Rutland and York Stockades from the mid-1840s.

A volunteer fire brigade was formed in 1866 and the first purpose-built fire station was finished on Saint Hill St in 1882.

After a fire at Foster’s Hotel on Taupo Quay, the decision was made to set up a permanent fire brigade in Whanganui.

Designed by Charles Reginald Ford, the Central Fire Station is a two-storey brick building that officially opened in 1921.

It was used as the fire station until 1981 when the Fire Service moved to Maria Place, where it is still located.

An old photo of the building. Photo / Supplied

Blue Plaques were brought to Whanganui by the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

The initiative is a National Project of Historic Places Aotearoa, the trust’s executive Helen Craig said.

“Blue Plaques allow New Zealanders and visitors to easily gain an insight into our history, to recognise the heritage and hopefully gain a greater appreciation of the importance of our heritage.

“In time they will form part of a national trail.”

The plaque will be publically unveiled this Sunday at 3pm.