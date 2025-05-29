Among the action will be the “pretty fierce” Carrot Cake Competition.

“To make the perfect carrot cake, you must use local produce, that is definitely the number one thing,” Young said.

“We’ve had some really ‘out there’ cakes, like carrot cakes but definitely not traditional, as well as traditional - it’s a really good selection.”

Last year’s runner-up Christine Hickman hoped to go a step further in 2025 in what will be her fourth consecutive appearance.

She revealed to the Chronicle the secret to impressing the judges.

“You definitely want local carrots, that is a given,” Hickman said.

“The secret is linking the carrot cake design with our town because that is what has worked really well in the past - celebrate the carrot.

“The other thing about carrot cake is the polarising ingredient of the walnut - not everyone likes a nut in their cake.”

Christine Hickman was runner-up in the 2024 Carrot Cake Competition.

Hickman said it was important to bake the cake the night before so it cooled down in time and not make the same mistake she did one year by baking it on the morning of the competiton.

She said the Carrot Carnival was a factor in her moving back from overseas and she loved the event.

“The reason why I wanted to move to Ohakune was to be the international carrot cake queen,” Hickman said.

“I think it’s really great how the carrot cake competition draws in a lot of people from New Zealand and it brings new visitors to town.

“The carnival has got such a great vibe, a lot of people put a lot of effort into making it a great day out.”

Last year’s design came with edible flowers. This year, Hickman hoped to create an alpine wonderland-themed cake to wow the judges.

Young has been working since the end of 2024’s carnival to make this year special.

Emma Young (centre) and the Fresh Direct Carrot Carnival committee members and event planners were overwhelmed by 2024's event's success.

She has organised for Suzy Cato to perform, SIMZY to showcase music, circus in a flash, markets, competitions and more, with the help of the community, volunteers and the co-ordinator team.

“I’m pretty wrapped to have Suzy Cato coming along because I grew up watching her,” Young said.

“I hit her up and asked if this was something she wanted to do and she said yes - she’s a really awesome chick.”

Young was grateful for the support she received.

“Thanks to the community and volunteers for letting me continue to do this and to our sponsors who, without them, we couldn’t do anything,” she said.

“It’s like dominoes - without every single piece, it won’t stand up.”

The event will run from 10am-3pm if the weather holds up.

MetService has predicted showers with a high of 9C and a low of 5C.

“We’re really hopeful and watching the forecast like a hawk,” Young said.