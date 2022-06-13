Maddi McKenzie is directing Amdram's production of Into the Woods. Photo / Ian Jones

If ever there were a demonstration of rising talent in Whanganui theatre, it would be the upcoming production of Into the Woods at Amdram.

The musical is directed by 17-year-old Maddi McKenzie with Caleb Arthur as musical director. Caleb is 23. Neither has taken directing roles before.

Into the Woods was Maddi's idea, stemming from a time when she was in Year 11 English class.

"We were talking about what the school production was going to be and I talked about how I always wanted to do Into the Woods. My friend Kezia, who is in the show, said 'you should just do it'!

"I went to Graham [Dack] and asked him what does a 17-year-old girl have to do to direct a show here, and he said put in a proposal, and that's what I did.

"And then I went to Caleb — we were doing Phantom [of the Opera] at the time, and I asked him what he was doing after this."

Caleb had never been musical director for a show before, so he said he really wanted to do it.

Now they are in rehearsals for the show, which will be performed at Amdram from July 6 to 16.

"The cast ranges in age from 13 to 21," says Maddi. "I couldn't be happier with them." Having such a young cast is something she chose to do. "I thought I was probably more equipped to direct youth — I thought I would know how they would work, react to direction, and I think it's a really important thing to have youth productions. We do have a lot of theatre, but a big production for young people outside of school productions, I really wanted to see that happen."

But why Into the Woods?

"There's something captivating about it; it's the perfect mix of drama, comedy ... it's dark but still light-hearted in places. It's got a bit of everything — the fairytale aspect: I suppose I've always been enchanted by that kind of thing," says Maddi. "I've always loved the show."

Based around a baker and his wife, the play is the coming together of several fairytales. The couple wants to have a child but a witch has cursed their home. "It's cliche but there are lots of surprises throughout," says Maddi.

Caleb Arthur, Into the Woods' musical director. Photo / Ian Jones

Into the Woods is written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

"It's quite an advanced musical," says Caleb. "There are quite a few challenging bits, but they are all doing so well. They're a very good cast to work with and it's running so smoothly." Music is pre-recorded so Caleb's main job is working with the singers, perfecting some demanding songs.

Both say the standard is very high.

All cast members had a singing and acting audition. Rehearsals began in earnest in May, after the completion of the previous Amdram production, Daughters of Heaven. Rehearsals overlapped, during which time they were able to use a venue in Springvale, St John's Wood. By the time they got onto Amdram's stage they were ahead of schedule.

The details

What: Into the Woods

When: July 6-8 at 7.30pm, July 13-15 at 7.30pm, and Saturday, July 16, at 2pm

Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St

Tickets: iTicket link is on Amdram's Facebook page.