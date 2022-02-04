Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Air Chathams welcomes border announcement and prepares for next phase

4 minutes to read
Air Chathams is currently using a 'bus stop' schedule. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Chathams is currently using a 'bus stop' schedule. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Government's border announcement on Thursday was good news for Air Chathams, and chief operating officer Duane Emeny hopes to see bookings start coming in.

"The announcement definitely made me feel better, because now we've

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.