Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

AI ‘art’ is an insulting perversion of the uniquely human act of being creative

Finn Williams
By
5 mins to read
This picture of a machine making art ironically has more art in it than anything actually produced by a machine. Photo / 123rf

This picture of a machine making art ironically has more art in it than anything actually produced by a machine. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

I recently went to the opening night of an art exhibition here in Whanganui.

Inside the Community Arts Centre on Taupō Quay, I found a small but colourful array of queer works put together

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle