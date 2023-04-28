Agritourism includes a range of rural tourism activities, from educational tours and multi-day walks to wine tasting or cheese-making and more, Colleen Sheldon says. Photo / NZME

Agritourism includes a range of rural tourism activities, from educational tours and multi-day walks to wine tasting or cheese-making and more, Colleen Sheldon says. Photo / NZME

The possibilities for developing agritourism ventures are the focus of a free workshop in Whanganui.

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is offering a one-day workshop on Wednesday, May 3, for landowners and people who live rurally to learn how to diversify their income and build a successful agritourism business.

The agency is bringing Agritourism New Zealand to Whanganui to deliver its new Regional Agritourism Accelerator Programme. The programme will cover all aspects of starting and building a successful agritourism venture, from planning and product development to marketing and health and safety.

Whanganui & Partners agribusiness strategic lead Colleen Sheldon said attendees would gain insights into how the tourism industry worked and how to increase revenue from an agritourism venture.

“Agritourism can be a profitable and sustainable way to diversify farm income, increase cash flow, provide employment and grow our rural community,” Sheldon said.

“We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to Whanganui and open new pathways and connections for our growing agribusiness sector.

“This workshop will arm rural people with the tools to get started. Agritourism is so much more than you think, and often more than our beloved farm stays. It could be any rural tourism activity - educational tours, multi-day walks, wine tasting, cheese-making or a totally unique, one-of-a-kind tourism offering.”

Agritourism New Zealand has worked with, trained and coached hundreds of agritourism businesses over the years, and founder Marijke Dunselman encouraged farmers and rural people to think outside the box.

“There are so many ways to add value to farming operations by hosting visitors through a range of activities and accommodation options,” Dunselman said.

“There are also opportunities to partner with other businesses to operate a tourism business on your land and share profits.”

Sheldon said the workshop was not just for farmers.

“You might live rurally and see an opportunity for your community to do something, or you may have a small section with big possibilities.”

Agritourism New Zealand’s Regional Agritourism Accelerator Programme starts with a full-day in-person workshop and is followed by monthly in-depth webinars over five months. Whanganui’s regional group will have the opportunity to form an “Agritourism Cluster” and network with other agritourism operators around New Zealand.

For more details about the free workshop and to book, go to discoverwhanganui.nz/agritourism.