The workshop attendees see fresh potential for agri-tourism and a boost for the Whanganui region.

Twenty-three farmers and rural landowners participated in a workshop designed to support potential agri-tourism operators across the Whanganui province.

Whanganui & Partners hosted an agri-tourism workshop with agri-business strategic consultancy group Agritourism NZ, delivering a full-day seminar providing insight into the economic and sustainable benefit of “tourism in our own backyard”.

The group present will now form a network to collaborate with other agritourism operators around New Zealand.

Educational tours, multi-day walks, wine tasting or cheese-making are just some of the ideas that future agri-tourism business owners could be looking at providing, promoting provincial New Zealand to the world.

“We had an amazing turnout and great engagement in the agri-tourism workshop, with many ideas and opportunities for farmers and landowners to set up or expand their rural offering,” Whanganui & Partners’ strategic lead for agriculture, Colleen Sheldon, said.

“The value of the in-person group was the opportunity to network with other like-minded people and sound out ideas.”

Agritourism NZ is currently delivering its Regional Agritourism Accelerator Programme to prospective venture owners across the country.

The Regional Agritourism Accelerator is a six-month programme to help farmers and others interested in agri-tourism to identify opportunities on their farm and develop and grow their agri-tourism business to diversify farm income, attract visitors to their region and build rural communities.

The programme started with the full-day in-person workshop and will be followed by monthly webinars over five months.

“Having a highly-experienced facilitator brought a wealth of knowledge and support, and by sharing more than 40 diverse agri-tourism examples, gave our entrepreneurs food for thought,” Sheldon said.

“There was so much information given on the day that those enrolled are looking forward to the next five monthly webinars to deep dive into the content.

“Tourism is one option rural landowners have to diversify but there are many other opportunities for farmers and rural businesspeople to take to add to their income streams and build resilience. Getting in touch with us is a great way to start making connections and having conversations about what’s possible for local farmers and landowners.”

“There are so many ways to add value to farming operations by hosting visitors through a range of activities and accommodation options,” Agritourism NZ founder Marijke Dunselman said.

“This workshop and the future seminars will arm rural people with the tools to get started.”

“Agri-tourism is so much more than you think, and often more than our beloved farm stays. It could be any rural tourism activity - educational tours, multi-day walks, wine tasting, cheese-making or a totally unique, one-of-a-kind tourism offering,” Sheldon said.

Agritourism NZ has worked with, trained and coached hundreds of agri-tourism businesses.

“There are also opportunities to partner with other businesses to operate a tourism business on your land and share profits,” Dunselman said.

“You might live rurally and see an opportunity for your community to do something, or you may have a small section with big possibilities,” Sheldon said.