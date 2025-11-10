Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Age Concern Whanganui seeks donations to Secret Santa gift initiative

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Age Concern volunteer Clark Allen holds the collection bag for the Secret Santa programme which provides gifts to older people in the Whanganui community. Photo / Supplied

Age Concern volunteer Clark Allen holds the collection bag for the Secret Santa programme which provides gifts to older people in the Whanganui community. Photo / Supplied

Age Concern Whanganui is on a mission to give older people gifts this Christmas.

It is the seventh year the organisation has run its Secret Santa programme which aims to ease the loneliness of older Whanganui residents over the holidays.

Age Concern is asking for gift items or monetary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save